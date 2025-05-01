Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ e^(-y) cos(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ e^(-y) cos(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ e^(-2x) sin(2x) dx
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ ln(x + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x⁵ e³ˣ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ √x e√x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀^π/2 x³ cos 2x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀¹/√2 2x arcsin(x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² tan⁻¹(x / 2) dx
Evaluate ∫ x³ √(1 - x²) dx using:
a. Integration by parts.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x² ln(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(1 − x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x sin(x) cos(x) dx