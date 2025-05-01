53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.
General equations for a circle Prove that the equations
X = a cos t + b sin t, y = c cos t + d sin t
where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0.
61–64. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Give the eccentricity of the curve. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(1 - 2 cos θ)
Theory and Examples
Tangents Find equations for the tangents to the circle (x − 2)² + (y − 1)² = 5 at the points where the circle crosses the coordinate axes.
Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Ellipses
Exercises 25 and 26 give information about the foci and vertices of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy−plane. In each case, find the ellipse's standard−form equation from the given information.
Foci: ( ±√2, 0) Vertices: (±2,0)
Ellipses and Eccentricity
Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.
Vertices: (±10,0)
Eccentricity: 0.24
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
Exercises 25–28 give the eccentricities and the vertices or foci of hyperbolas centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the hyperbola’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.
Eccentricity: 1.25
Foci: (0, ±5)
Eccentricities and Directrices
Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 2, x = 4
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.
x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2
Shifting Conic Sections
Find the center, foci, vertices, asymptotes, and radius, as appropriate, of the conic sections in Exercises 57-68.
9x² + 6y² + 36y = 0
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
In Exercises 17-24, find the eccentricity of the hyperbola. Then find and graph the hyperbola's foci and directrices.
y² − x² = 4
Parabolas
Exercises 9-16 give equations of parabolas. Find each parabola's focus and directrix. Then sketch the parabola. Include the focus and directrix in your sketch.
x² = 6y