Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞), f(5.99) = 7, and f(6) = 7.002. Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(6).
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 180views
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
g(t) = √(2t + 9); a = -467views
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
e⁰·⁰⁶75views
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
1/³√510117views
45–46. Linear approximation
a. Find the linear approximation to f at the given point a.
b. Use your answer from part (a) to estimate the given function value. Does your approximation underestimate or overestimate the exact function value?
ƒ(x) = x²⸍³ ; a =27; ƒ(29)94views
Change in elevation The elevation h (in feet above the ground) of a stone dropped from a height of 1000 ft is modeled by the equation h(t) = 1000 - 16t², where t is measured in seconds and air resistance is neglected. Approximate the change in elevation over the interval 5 ≤ t ≤ 5.7 (recall that Δh ≈ h' (a) Δt).75views
Estimating speed Use the linear approximation given in Example 1 to answer the following questions.
If you travel one mile in 59 seconds, what is your approximate average speed? What is your exact speed?101views
Find the linearizations of
a. tan x at x = -π/4
Graph the curves and linearizations together.69views
Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = √(1 + x) + sin x - 0.5 at x = 0.75views
Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.57views
Finding Linearizations
In Exercises 1–5, find the linearization L(x) of f(x) at x = a.
f(x) = ∛x, a = −860views
Common linear approximations at x = 0 Find the linearizations of the following functions at x = 0.
b. cos x62views
Linearization for Approximation
In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.
f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.563views
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶58views