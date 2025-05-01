38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(x) = (x + 1)², −∞ < x ≤ 0
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = x² − 4x + 4, 1 ≤ x < ∞
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(t) = 12t − t³, −3 ≤ t < ∞
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(t) = t³ − 3t², −∞ < t ≤ 3
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, −∞ < x ≤ 0
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin x − cos x,0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = √3cos x + sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = x / 2 − 2sin (x/2), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = csc²x − 2cot x, 0 < x < π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sec²x − 2tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.