Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
b. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is positive on and which intervals f is negative on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x − 6√(x − 1)
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x¹ᐟ³(x + 8)
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
d. Determine all extrema of f.
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maximum at (1, 1) and a local minimum at (3, 3).
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.