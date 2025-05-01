Approximating displacement The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = 3t² + 1 on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4, where t is measured in seconds.

(a) Divide the interval [0,4] into n = 4 subintervals, [0,1] , [1.2] , [2,3] , and [3,4]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0, 4] (see part (a) of the figure)