Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = √x on [1,3] ; n = 4
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/x on [1,6] ; n = 5
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(a) 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(b) 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(c) 1² + 2² + 3² + 4²
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(d) 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + 1/4
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(a) 10
∑ κ
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(d) 5
∑ (1 + n²)
n=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(f) 3
∑ (3j ― 4)
j =1
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
33. ∫(0 to π) sin x cos(3x) dx = 0