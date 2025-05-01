Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
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∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹ dr .
∛(7 - 5r)²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π tan² (θ/3) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π/2 5(sin x)³/² cos x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/4 sec²x / (1 + 7 tan x)²/³ dx
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
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lim ∑ (cos(cₖ/2)) ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [-π, 0]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(2θ) cos³(2θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^(π/6) √(1 + sin(x)) dx
(Hint: Multiply by √((1 - sin(x)) / (1 - sin(x))))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫_{π/2}^{3π/4} √(1 - sin(2x)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx