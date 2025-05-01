Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to √3/2) dy / (1 - y²)^(5/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to √3/2) dy / (1 - y²)^(5/2)
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
57. ∫(from 1 to 2)cosh(ln t)/t dt
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (e^{t} dt) / ((1 + e^{2t})^{3/2}) from ln(3/4) to ln(4/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀³ (x + 2)√(x + 1) dx
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
135. Evaluate ∫₀^(π/2) (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx in two ways:
(a) By evaluating ∫ (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx, then using the Evaluation Theorem.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
43. ∫(from 0 to π)(sin t)/(2 - cos t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx