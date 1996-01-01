2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phospholipids contain a polar phosphate head group and two nonpolar fatty acid tails joined by a glycerol backbone while triglycerides contain:
A
Made up of a glycerol molecule bound to three fatty acid molecules
B
A hydrocarbon tail, a central sterol nucleus made of four hydrocarbon rings, and a hydroxyl group.
C
Contains three hydroxyl groups in its chemical structure, which are -OH groups bound to the carbon atoms.
D
None of the above