2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?
a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).
b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.
c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.
d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.34075
- Multiple ChoiceIf a small droplet of triacylglycerol molecules is suspended in water, the fat molecules form a "ball of spaghetti" with no particular orientation. But if a droplet of phospholipid molecules is put in water, all the molecules point outward, toward the water. Phospholipids are forced into this orientation because phospholipids have __________.216
- Textbook QuestionHow do the phospholipids in archaea differ from those in other cells? a. They have tails made of unsaturated fatty acids instead of saturated fatty acids. b. They do not contain hydrocarbon chains. c. They have isoprenoid tails instead of fatty acid tails. d. They have two hydrocarbon chains instead of three hydrocarbon chains.236
- Textbook QuestionMacronutrients . a. include carbohydrates and vitamins; b. should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet; c. are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function; d. include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins; e. are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet236
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following is true of unsaturated fats? a. They are more common in animals than in plants. b. They have double bonds in their fatty acid chains. c. They generally solidify at room temperature. d. They contain more hydrogen than do saturated fats having the same number of carbon atoms.1002
- Textbook QuestionAnother aspect of the Nurses' Health Study looked at the percentage of change in the risk of coronary heart disease associated with substituting one dietary component for another. These results estimated that replacement of 5% of energy from saturated fat in the diet with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk of heart disease by 42%, and that the replacement of 2% of energy from trans fat with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk by 53%. Explain what these numbers mean.33