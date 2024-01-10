18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct about the heart.
I. The heart contracts without any external stimulation due to autorhythmiticity.
II. The pacemaker cells of the heart do not contribute to the contractile force of the heart
Choose which statement is correct about the heart.
I. The heart contracts without any external stimulation due to autorhythmiticity.
II. The pacemaker cells of the heart do not contribute to the contractile force of the heart
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements I and II
D
Neither statement I or II