11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System Action Potential
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Continuous propagation cannot occur in the myelinated axons because:
Myelin decreases resistance to the flow of ions
Myelin increases resistance to the flow of ions
Ions readily cross the axolemma of the internodes
Only the nodes without voltage-gated channels can respond to stimulus