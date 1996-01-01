11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does high concentration of potassium in the extracellular fluid affect the potential gradient across the cell membrane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increases the resting membrane potential.
B
Decreases the resting membrane potential.
C
Increases the magnitude of the action potential.
D
Speeds up the repolarization of the cell membrane.