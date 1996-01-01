5. Integumentary System
Glands
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would the skin be affected if the sebaceous glands stopped producing sebum altogether?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will disrupt the blood flow in the superficial layer.
B
It will cause the overproduction of melanin.
C
It will make the skin dry and prone to irritation.
D
It will compromise the thermoregulation capability of the skin.