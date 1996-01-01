Skip to main content
5. Integumentary System
Glands
Glands
5. Integumentary System
Glands
3 videos
9 questions
02:03
Sebaceous Glands: Anatomy and Physiology
by Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
20
03:13
Apocrine and Merocrine Sweat Glands: Anatomy and Physiology
by Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
26
04:09
apocrine sweat vs eccrine sweat
by Jamaal Ali
24
Multiple Choice
If an individual were unable to produce sebum, what problem would he or she most likely develop?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is NOT true of apocrine sweat glands and sebaceous glands?
Multiple Choice
Sebaceous glands belong to which of the following classes?
Multiple Choice
The role of ceruminous glands is to __________.
Multiple Choice
Sebaceous glands are located in all of the following areas EXCEPT the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which integumentary gland is believed to function as a sexual scent gland?
Multiple Choice
Apocrine sweat glands __________.
Textbook Question
The product of this type of sweat gland includes protein and lipid substances that become odoriferous as a result of bacterial action: a. apocrine gland, b. eccrine gland, c. sebaceous gland, d. pancreatic gland.
Textbook Question
Sebum a. lubricates the surface of the skin and hair, b. consists of cell fragments and fatty substances, c. in excess may cause seborrhea, d. all of these.
