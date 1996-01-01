9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following examples best illustrates the summative effect of multiple motor unit activations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Typing on a keyboard with precise finger movements.
B
Walking at a leisurely pace on a flat surface.
C
Lifting a heavy barbell during weightlifting.
D
Performing delicate surgical procedures.