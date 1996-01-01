18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes the sequence of events in a cardiac cycle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Isovolumic contraction → Ventricular ejection → Isovolumic relaxation → Passive ventricular filling → Active ventricular filling
B
Isovolumic relaxation → Ventricular ejection → Isovolumic contraction → Passive ventricular filling → Active ventricular filling
C
Isovolumic relaxation → Ventricular ejection → Isovolumic contraction → Active ventricular filling → Passive ventricular filling
D
Isovolumic contraction → Ventricular ejection → Isovolumic relaxation → Active ventricular filling → Passive ventricular filling