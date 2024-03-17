Skip to main content
18. The Heart
Cardiac Cycle

You have been called upon to demonstrate the technique for listening to valve sounds. a. Explain where you would position your stethoscope to auscultate (1) the aortic valve of a patient with severe aortic valve insufficiency and (2) a stenotic mitral valve. b. During which period(s) would you hear these abnormal valve sounds most clearly? (During atrial diastole, ventricular systole, ventricular diastole, or atrial systole?) c. What cues would you use to differentiate between an insufficient and a stenotic valve?
Which of the following statements is false?


a. The sympathetic nervous system releases epinephrine and norepinephrine, which are positive chronotropic and inotropic agents.

b. The endocrine system regulates cardiac output through chronotropic and inotropic hormones and through hormones that regulate water balance.

c. The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine and epinephrine, which are strongly negative inotropic agents.

d. Factors such as electrolyte concentrations, body temperature, and age all affect cardiac output.

