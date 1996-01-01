11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
Action Potential
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The synaptic cleft functions as a junction or small gap at which neurons communicate with each other. In which part of the neuron is the synaptic cleft usually found:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inside the axon
B
Between two dendrites
C
Between the axon and dendrites
D
None of the above