Skip to main content
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System

Ions - Sodium and Potassium: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
35 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Acid-Base Balance Calculator

Interpret ABGs, identify acid-base disorders, evaluate compensation, calculate anion gap, and learn physiology

ECG Heart Rate Calculator

Calculate ECG heart rate, QTc, rhythm rate, and ECG strip measurements

Heart Rate Zones Calculator

Calculate heart rate zones, target heart rate, max HR, Karvonen training zones, and workout plans