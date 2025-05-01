Use the concentration ratio o u t s i d e i n s i d e \(\frac{outside}{inside}\) as a simple index of inward chemical driving force for sodium. In condition A, sodium is 150 mM outside and 15 mM inside. In condition B, sodium is 90 mM outside and 30 mM inside. By what factor is the inward chemical driving force index larger in condition A than in condition B? Round to 2 decimal places.