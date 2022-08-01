in this video, we're going to talk about the third organ L of the Endo Membrane System, which is the Golgi apparatus now, molecules that air synthesized or built in the Endo Plas Mick Ridiculous um, such as proteins in the rough er and lipids in the smooth E r. These molecules are transported by vesicles or tiny little membrane bubbles, and these molecules that air transported by vesicles they can be transported to the Golgi apparatus. And so the Golgi apparatus is really just a stack of flat membrane ISS sacks. And because it is membrane ISS, it's no surprise that it's part of the Endo membrane system. Now the stacks of flat membrane sacks have a scientific name that, uh, is Sastre knee. And so cistern e is just the scientific name that's referring to those flat membrane a sax. Now the Golgi apparatus. Its function is to act as a processing center because it's able to receive packages, modify the contents of the packages and then deliver the packages. And so it's acting like a processing center in that way. And so once again, the Golgi apparatus is capable of receiving vesicles that our transport remember the vesicles are transporting molecules that are being synthesized by the ER, either proteins or lipids. So the Golgi apparatus receives those vesicles, and then it modifies the vesicles contents, which would again either be proteins or lipids. And then, after it modifies the vesicles contents, it will actually repackage the modified contents back into vesicles for export from the Golgi apparatus. And so, once again, this is why the Golgi apparatus functions as a processing center because it receives vesicles. It modifies the vesicles contents, and then it repackages the contents for export either out of the cell or to a different location within the cell. And so this means that the Golgi apparatus is going to have a receiving end where it receives vesicles, and that's going to be the receiving end of the Golgi apparatus is referred to as the cysts end of the Golgi apparatus and then the shipping end, which is basically the end that repackages and exports. The shipping end of the Golgi apparatus is going to be the Trans and of the Golgi apparatus. Now, some of the vesicles that are being shipped from the Golgi apparatus can actually fuse with the cell membrane for secretion. And so this is why the Golgi apparatus here is gonna be one of the last organelles that air involved with protein secretion. And so let's take a look here at our image down below at the Golgi apparatus to get a better understanding here. And so the Golgi apparatus in this image is, uh, this pink structure that you see right here. This is the Golgi apparatus. And so you can see its position relative to other organelles that are around that we already talked about in our previous lesson. Videos such as the nucleus, the rough Endo Plasvic. Ridiculous. Um, and the smooth and a plasma ridiculous. So here we're talking about the Golgi apparatus. So here's a different view here of the Golgi apparatus and some of these other organelles notice It's a bird's eye view. Where here we have the nucleus here. We're showing you on Lee the smooth er for simplicity's sake. The I'm sorry, the rough er just for simplicity sake, we're only showing you the rough er the one that's here in blue. And the rough er recall is studded with ribosomes. And, uh, those rhizomes make proteins and those proteins can end up on the inside of vesicles, these little tiny membrane bubbles. And so this here is representing a vesicles that's carrying a protein because it's coming from the rough yard. And so these vesicles, they're capable of fusing with the Golgi apparatus, which were showing you right here. So the vesicles, the receiving end of the Golgi apparatus, recalled. The receiving end of the Golgi apparatus is going to be the cysts end of the Golgi apparatus. So here the receiving end is going to be the cysts end or the CIS face of the Golgi apparatus. And then once those contents make it to the Golgi apparatus, they get modified, and they make their way through the Golgi apparatus until they get to the other side of the Golgi apparatus, which is going to be the shipping end of the Golgi apparatus, or the trans end of the Golgi apparatus. And so down below, right here. This end over here is going to be the trans end of the Golgi apparatus or the trans face of the Golgi apparatus. And so this means that vesicles are going to be created at this end, and these vesicles are carrying the modified contents and these vesicles they can travel to the cell membrane, as we indicated up above, they can travel infused with the cell membrane for secretion. And so, at this point, traveling to the cell membrane, the contents can be exported and released to the outside of the cell on DSO. Once again, each of these flat sex that you see here these flat membrane a sex they're referred to as, uh, sister knee like this. So the cistern e once again are the flat membrane iss sacks of the Golgi apparatus. And so this here concludes our introduction to the Golgi apparatus and, uh, the organelles that air involved with protein secretion, and so we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned in our next video here, so I'll see you all there.

