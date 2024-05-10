5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Multiple Choice
Which part of the nucleus is responsible for assembling ribosomes and ribosomal RNA?
Multiple Choice
A researcher made an interesting observation about a protein made by the rough endoplasmic reticulum and eventually found in a cell's plasma membrane. The protein in the plasma membrane was actually slightly different from the protein made in the ER. The protein was probably altered in the __________.
Multiple Choice
Consider a protein that is made in the rough endoplasmic reticulum. You observe that when the synthesis of the protein is completed, the protein is located in the ER membrane. Where else in the cell might this protein be found?
Multiple Choice
A protein that ultimately functions in the plasma membrane of a cell is most likely to have been synthesized __________.
Textbook Question
Which structure is part of the endomembrane system? (A) mitochondrion (B) Golgi apparatus (C) chloroplast (D) centrosome
Textbook Question
Which structure is not part of the endomembrane system? a. nuclear envelope b. chloroplast c. Golgi apparatus d. plasma membrane
Textbook Question
In which cell would you find the most smooth ER? a. pancreatic cell that secretes digestive enzymes b. ovarian cell that produces estrogen (a steroid hormone) c. muscle cell in the thigh of a long-distance runner d. white blood cell that engulfs bacteria
Textbook Question
In which cell would you find the most rough ER? a. pancreatic cell that secretes digestive enzymes b. ovarian cell that produces estrogen (a steroid hormone) c. muscle cell in the thigh of a long-distance runner d. white blood cell that engulfs bacteria
