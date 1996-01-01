5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion Practice Problems
9 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which organelle is involved in the final processing and secretion of extracellular proteins?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Liver cells have an abundant organelle that detoxifies lipid-soluble drugs and harmful metabolites. Identify what cell organelle is this.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the most appropriate cell to study the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What might happen if the nuclear localization signal is removed from a cargo protein?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following states the importance of nuclear localization signal (NLS) in transporting cargo proteins?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molecular zip codes serve as a guide that directs the movement of the protein inside the cell by reading the _______.