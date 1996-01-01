Adaptive Immunity Practice Problems
There is an emerging body of evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. What is the benefit of taking booster dose(s)?
Immune response directed at self molecules and cells of the organism is referred to as:
The capacity to recognize the intrusion of any material foreign to the body and to mobilize cells and cell products to help remove the particular sort of foreign material with greater speed is called:
How does vaccination with a weakened varicella virus (chicken pox) help us to avoid contracting chicken pox?
Identify which mechanism allows the replicating B cells to adjust their receptors in such a way that they can bind to the antigens better.
Clonal selection is a process in which B and T cells are produced to respond to a specific infection. These lymphocytes have unique _____ that allow them to identify specific pathogens.
Which of the following statements about the adaptive immune response is incorrect?
When activated, the CD4+ cells are converted into ____, while the CD8+ cells are converted into _____.
How will people who have recovered from measles respond to a possible future outbreak of the disease?
Which of the following happens during genetic recombination, causing diversified B-cell receptors?
A specialized subpopulation of T cells called _______ suppresses the immune response in order to preserve homeostasis and self-tolerance.
When we encounter a pathogen for the first time, our ____ immunity gives us the first line of general defense. Upon prolonged exposure or by getting a vaccine, we build up ______ immunity over time, which can help us whenever we encounter the pathogen again.
Which of the following statements about the Major Histocompatibility Complex is true?
In a human body immune system, ______ secrete antibodies while ________ carry out cell-mediated responses.
Which of the following cells recognize antigens presented in conjunction with class II MHC molecules?
B cells are involved in ________ response, while T cells are involved in __________ response.
Which of the following molecules is responsible for the rejection of organ transplants?