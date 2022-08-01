The adaptive immune system is made of cells that can defend against specific pathogens, and the stars of the show are the T cells and the B cells. These air types of lymphocytes, which are cells found in limp, that clear fluid of the lymphatic system. And they also include natural killer cells which you might recall are part of the innate immune system. So T cells, as we'll see, are gonna be involved in what's called the cell mediated response, meaning they're going. Thio essentially helped destroy infected cells. They're gonna work on the cellular level, B cells are gonna be involved in the hue moral response, and their job is going to be to produce antibodies and secrete them into the humors of the body. It's very old fashioned term for the blood and lymph. You know, the fluids of the body. So they're gonna produce antibodies and secrete them throughout the body, which will help recruit immune cells and also fight the pathogens directly. Now lymphocytes are going to be produced in bone marrow like all Lucas sites and there going thio. Actually, T cells and B cells are actually going to mature in different places. T cells are going to move to the thigh. Imus to mature, which is a new Oregon, Uh, kind of like underneath the neck a little bit. You can see it right there on that picture, and B cells will actually stick around in the bone marrow to mature, so you can kind of remember it. Uh, you know this by t for thief Imus and B for bone marrow. Now, lymphocytes are named because they're the main type of self found in the lymph, and they circulate throughout the blood lymphatic system and spleen, which is a new Oregon that essentially filters the blood. It, uh, removes any damaged or dead or compromised red blood cells. And these lymphocytes will also hang out in lymph nodes, which filter. So they're basically gonna be hanging around all the places that, uh, you know, fluids of the body circulate through. And that's going to give them really good access to any pathogens that have found their way into the body. You know, there's a high probability that they'll run across them in these areas, and here you can see a layout of the lymphatic system. Uh, the lymph vessels connecting all the little lymph nodes as well as the organs like the spleen and the thymus. And here you have a new image of a lymph node. Jump out of the way here and you can see that if you, you know, zoom in. You can see, uh, lymphocytes floating around in there. And of course, uh, this lymph node is going thio have, uh, you know, a lot of lymph vessels flowing into it having their limp filtered, and then the limp will flow out of the note and continue flowing through the lymphatic system, and some fluid will actually re enter the bloodstream. Now, there's also this tissue type called mucosal associate associated lymphoid tissue or malt. And basically, this is thes air immune system cells that are going to be found in the gut and the respiratory tract. These, uh, tissues that are gonna be mucus e to scoop up any invading pathogens. And, you know, they're not labeled here in this image. But I want to bring your attention to them because, you know, they are, you know, they are part of this immune system and, uh, you know, they do play an important role in picking up any pathogens that air trying Thio enter the body. Now with that, let's flip the page

