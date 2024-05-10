Adaptive Immunity

Organ donation saves many lives each year. Even though some transplanted organs are derived from living donors, the majority come from patients who die but still have healthy organs that can be of value to a transplant recipient. Potential organ donors can fill out an organ donation card to specify their wishes. If the donor is in critical condition and dying, the donor's family is usually consulted to discuss the donation process. Generally, the next of kin must approve before donation can occur, regardless of whether the patient has completed an organ donation card. In some cases, a family member overrides the donor's wishes. Do you think that family members should be able to overrule the stated intentions of the potential donor? Why or why not? Have you signed up to be an organ donor? Why or why not?