41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity

41. Immune System

Adaptive Immunity

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Which statement best describes the difference between responses of effector B cells (plasma cells) and those of cytotoxic T cells? a. B cells confer active immunity; cytotoxic T cells confer passive immunity. b. B cells respond the first time a pathogen is present; cytotoxic T cells respond subsequent times. c. B cells secrete antibodies against a pathogen; cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected host cells. d. B cells carry out the cell-mediated response; cytotoxic T cells carry out the humoral response.
Textbook Question
Which of the following best describes the difference in the way B cells and cytotoxic T cells deal with invaders? a. B cells confer active immunity; T cells confer passive immunity. b. B cells send out antibodies to attack; certain T cells can do the attacking themselves. c. T cells handle the primary immune response; B cells handle the secondary response. d. B cells are responsible for the cell-mediated immune response; T cells are responsible for the humoral immune response.
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Pertussis (whooping cough) is caused by a bacterial infection, and symptoms include an intense cough that lasts for weeks, sometimes leading to pneumonia and death. A complete vaccination against pertussis requires five doses, completed by age 5. A pertussis outbreak occurred in California in 2010, and a news article reported the following: 'Among fully immunized kids, there were about 36 cases for every 10,000 children two to seven years old, compared to 245 out of every 10,000 kids aged eight to twelve.' Propose an explanation for these data and a public health solution based on your explanation.
Textbook Question
In developed countries, an enormous change has occurred within the human body over the past century—the loss of parasitic worms. Due to improvements in sanitation, roundworms that have inhabited human intestines (such as the hookworm above) and challenged our immune system for millions of years are no longer a threat. Does the end of this long-term relationship come at a cost? Explain how the adaptive and innate immune responses work together to defend the human body against infection by parasitic worms.
Textbook Question
In developed countries, an enormous change has occurred within the human body over the past century—the loss of parasitic worms. Due to improvements in sanitation, roundworms that have inhabited human intestines (such as the hookworm above) and challenged our immune system for millions of years are no longer a threat. Does the end of this long-term relationship come at a cost? Pattern-recognition receptors have been identified that recognize worm products. Explain how these receptors are used to activate the adaptive immune response most appropriate for worm infection.
Textbook Question
In developed countries, an enormous change has occurred within the human body over the past century—the loss of parasitic worms. Due to improvements in sanitation, roundworms that have inhabited human intestines (such as the hookworm above) and challenged our immune system for millions of years are no longer a threat. Does the end of this long-term relationship come at a cost? Parasitic worms modulate their host's immune response by inducing the proliferation of regulatory T cells. What role do these cells play in the adaptive immune response? How could this effect on regulatory T cells be linked to the hygiene hypothesis?
Textbook Question
Organ donation saves many lives each year. Even though some transplanted organs are derived from living donors, the majority come from patients who die but still have healthy organs that can be of value to a transplant recipient. Potential organ donors can fill out an organ donation card to specify their wishes. If the donor is in critical condition and dying, the donor's family is usually consulted to discuss the donation process. Generally, the next of kin must approve before donation can occur, regardless of whether the patient has completed an organ donation card. In some cases, a family member overrides the donor's wishes. Do you think that family members should be able to overrule the stated intentions of the potential donor? Why or why not? Have you signed up to be an organ donor? Why or why not?
Textbook Question
In developed countries, an enormous change has occurred within the human body over the past century—the loss of parasitic worms. Due to improvements in sanitation, roundworms that have inhabited human intestines (such as the hookworm above) and challenged our immune system for millions of years are no longer a threat. Does the end of this long-term relationship come at a cost? The roundworm Heligmosomoides polygyrus is a natural intestinal parasite of mice, and it offers an excellent model of the immunology of worm infections in humans. Scientists evaluated the impact of parasitic roundworms on immune disorders using mice prone to developing type 1 diabetes mellitus. Five-week-old mice were infected with H. polygyrus (Hp). Two weeks later, half of the mice were cured of the infection (Rx). When the mice were 40 weeks old, scientists calculated the percentage of mice that developed diabetes in both groups: those exposed to roundworms and those in uninfected control groups (** means P<0.01). What two conclusions are supported by the results shown below?

Textbook Question
One of the key difficulties in the development of anti-HIV drugs is the fact that HIV only infects humans. This precludes the testing of drugs in animals and instead requires that drugs be tested on volunteer human subjects. The developing world (particularly sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia) has the highest rates of HIV infection. Consequently, drug companies frequently conduct studies in these regions. Some people decry such tests, fearing that drug companies may profit hugely from the use of economically disadvantaged people. Others counter that such tests are the only way to find new and cheaper drugs that will ultimately help everyone. What do you think are the ethical issues surrounding trials of anti-HIV drugs in the developing world? Which side do you think has the more morally compelling argument?
Textbook Question
In developed countries, an enormous change has occurred within the human body over the past century—the loss of parasitic worms. Due to improvements in sanitation, roundworms that have inhabited human intestines (such as the hookworm above) and challenged our immune system for millions of years are no longer a threat. Does the end of this long-term relationship come at a cost? There is a strong association between the prevalence of diabetes mellitus in parents and their children. If you were a physician, would you ask parents who have type 1 diabetes to intentionally infect their children with intestinal worms? What additional information would you need to make this decision?
