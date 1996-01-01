Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
DRAW IT Draw one eukaryotic chromosome as it would appear during interphase, during each of the stages of mitosis, and during cytokinesis. Also draw and label the nuclear envelope and any microtubules attached to the chromosome(s).

