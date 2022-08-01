Animal Cell Cytokinesis

In this video, we're going to introduce animal cell psychokinesis. And so, in animal cells, psychokinesis is characterized by the formation of what's known as a cleavage furrow. And so a cleavage furrow is really just a small indentation of acting filaments mainly, and some myosin filaments as well at the center of a dividing cell. And so this cleavage furrow ultimately is going to result in the pinching of the cytoplasm and the separation of the two cells. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice we're showing you a cell right after mitosis and recall that mitosis technically ends with a single cell that has two nuclei and so notice that we still have a single cell here. This is a cell that eyes still a single cell because the cytoplasm is still connected here and noticed that there are two, uh, nuclei here. And so what you'll notice is that my toast is technically does not end with two cells, and so my toes is needs to be followed up by the process of psychokinesis and psychokinesis is what's going to separate the cytoplasm essentially separating this single cell tow form to cells. And so, during animal cells, psychokinesis a structure referred to as the cleavage furrow is going to form. And really, the cleavage furrow is just this indentation that you can see that forms and the indentation is forming from the result of these contract out acting micro filaments and myosin filaments that form in the middle or in the center of the dividing cell. And so, ultimately, this cleavage furrow is going to continue to pinch off the cytoplasm until the two, uh, the cytoplasm has been divided into two cells have their own cytoplasm and their own nucleus. And so these here would represent the daughter cells that result. And so technically, uh, tell a phase, which is the final phase of mitosis and psychokinesis are going to occur simultaneously, which is why might Oh, sis is technically is so highly linked to creating two daughter cells. But technically it's the process of mitosis and psychokinesis that leads to the two daughter cells. And so this here concludes our introduction to animal cell psychokinesis and how it's characterized by the formation of the cleavage furrow. And this is going to be different when we look at plant cell psychokinesis in our next video. So I'll see you all there

