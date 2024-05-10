11. Cell Division
Cytokinesis
Cytokinesis
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are primarily responsible for cytokinesis in plant cells?
Multiple Choice
FtsZ is a bacterial cytoskeletal protein that forms a contractile ring involved in binary fission. Its function is analogous to ________.
Multiple Choice
Following cytokinesis in an animal cell, how many centrioles does each new daughter cell possess?
Multiple Choice
In animal cell mitosis, the cleavage furrow forms during which stage of the cell cycle?
Multiple Choice
You would know that a dividing cell was a plant cell rather than an animal cell if you saw that __________.
Textbook Question
An organism called a plasmodial slime mold is one large cytoplasmic mass with many nuclei. Explain how such a 'megacell' could form.
