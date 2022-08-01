Plant Cell Cytokinesis

in this video, we're going to introduce plant cell psychokinesis. And so plant cell psychokinesis is going to be different than animal cell psychokinesis because in plant cells psychokinesis, there is no cleavage furrow. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that, unlike animal cells, plant cells are actually surrounded by a cell wall and so notice that in our image down below the cell wall is color coordinated to this dark green color. And so what's important to note is that again, in plant cell psychokinesis, there is no cleavage furrow that forms instead Golgi or I'm sorry. Vesicles from the Golgi apparatus are going to carry materials to generate what's known as a cell plate, and the cell plate is ultimately going to be responsible for helping to separate each of the daughter cells. And so instead of a cleavage furrow forming like what happens in animal cells and plant cells, a cell plate will form instead of the cleavage furrow. And so the cell plate you can really just think of as the precursor structure to ah fully developed cell wall. And so the cell plate forms first and ultimately the cell plate ends up developing into a fully mature cell walk. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice Over here on the far left hand side, we were showing you a plant cell here that has a cell wall and notice that this plant cell is undergoing my toe, sis. And so you can see here that it's undergoing an a phase where the chroma sister chromatic, they're being pulled apart from one another and notice that right here in the middle of the cell, instead of a cleavage furrow forming, we have Golgi, vesicles or vesicles from the Golgi apparatus starting to accumulate and form here in the middle of the cell. And again recall that these vesicles from the Golgi apparatus are carrying the materials to generate a cell plate. So ultimately, what we're gonna see is that these Golgi vesicles air going to form a cell plate. And so notice that as my toasts continues here, uh, there is a structure here forming in the middle of the Celt, referred to as the cell plate. And ultimately, this cell play is going to continue to develop over time to form a fully mature, uh, cell wall, which is what we're labeling over here. And so once the fully mature cell wall has been formed, then, uh, the plant cell has successfully undergone, Ah, full complete cell division. And so again, the biggest take away here is that in animal cells, it's the cleavage furrow that forms. But in plant cells, it's the cell plate that forms and ends up developing into a cell wall. And so this here concludes our introduction to plant cell psychokinesis, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

