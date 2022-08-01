Cytokinesis Example 1

all right. So here we have an example Problem that's asking, why is psychokinesis an important part of cell division? And after reading through each of these four answer options down below, there are few that we can eliminate right off the bat. And so, taking a look at Option D down below, it says that psychokinesis is responsible for the growth and production of new organelles and other cytoplasmic contents. But of course, we know that this is not the role of psychokinesis this option Option D is more so. The role of interphase. But interphase and psychokinesis are not the same thing, so we can go ahead and cross off. Answer. Option d Answer. Option C says that psychokinesis is responsible for the linking of two Sister Chromatis. But of course, that's not going to be the case. A tall That's not what we discussed in our previous lesson videos. And so now we're between answer option a and answer option B and notice. Answer. Option A says that psychokinesis is responsible for the proper separation of genetic information, but technically it's my toe sis that is separating the genetic information, which is the DNA and separating the two, the single nucleus to form two nuclei. And so really, it's my toe, sis, that is responsible for the proper separation of the genetic information. And so my toe sis is slightly different from psychokinesis. And so option A is mawr so linked to mitosis, not psychokinesis. And so, of course, this Onley leaves answer option be here as the correct answer. And so psychokinesis is an important part of cell division because it is responsible for the proper separation of the cytoplasmic contents. And that's really how psychokinesis is defined as division of the cytoplasm. And so answer Option B here is gonna be the correct answer for this example problem. And that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.

