A species of malaria-carrying mosquito lives in a forest in which two species of monkeys, A and B, coexist. Species A is immune to malaria, but species B is not. The malaria-carrying mosquito is the chief food for a particular kind of bird in the forest. If all these birds were suddenly eliminated by hunters, which of the following would be an immediately observable consequence?
A
Increased mortality (death rate) in monkey species A
B
Increased mortality in the malaria-carrying mosquitoes
C
Emergence of malaria-resistant strains in monkey species B
D
Emergence of malaria-sensitive strains in monkey species A