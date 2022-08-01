symbiosis is a close relationship between organisms of different species. In a symbiosis, the relationship can prove to be beneficial or harmful to the organisms involved. Now I want to take a look here at a great example of a beneficial symbiosis. What we're looking at our plant roots that have developed these nodes. These notes contain bacteria that perform nitrogen fixation, which allows the plant to absorb nitrogen. Basically, these bacteria provide the plant with usable nitrogen, so their relationship is one of mutual ism. Because both species benefit, the plant gets nitrogen, and it provides the bacteria with nutrition and a safe environment. Now, in this case, the plant is actually acting as a host because it's harboring the symbiont, the bacteria inside of its roots. Now it's worth noting that some relationships can be commence. Eliza's um, where one organism benefits and the other is unaffected. It's also worth noting that some interactions can occur without a symbiotic relationship. For example, facilitation is an interaction where one or both species benefit and getting back Thio uh, you know, nitrogen fixation by certain plants adding mawr nitrogen into the soil that can facilitate the growth of other species later on, so those two different types of plants wouldn't have a symbiotic relationship, but one would be benefiting the other. Now let's talk about when these relationships sour little things. Take a turn for the worst parasitism. This is a relationship where one species, the parasite, benefits at the expense of its host and, oh, parasites or parasites that live in the body of their hosts. But some parasites live on the outside of their hosts. They're called ecto parasites. Here is an example of a crazy fungal parasite which in this case, is completely taken over the body of a torrential A. This is called corgis EPS fungus and is actually the basis for a very popular zombie game that shows people getting infected with the court accepts fungus. All right, that's all I have for this lesson. I'll see you guys next time

