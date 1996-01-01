Community Interactions Practice Problems
Which one is not true about the interaction between the Fanged pitcher plant and diving ants?
Carnivorous plants are semi-autotrophs and feed on insects to fulfill their nitrogen requirements. Which of the following statements about these plants is/are correct?
The ectoparasites live______ of hosts, whereas the endoparasites are present ____ of hosts.
In a nitrogen-poor environment, where do plants such as pitcher plants get the nitrogen they need?
The fanged pitcher plant has a unique relationship with diving ants. Instead of being digested by the pitcher plants, the diving ants reside on the plants and eat nectar. Additionally, diving ants plunge into the digestive fluids in the pitcher, scuttle to the bottom, and scoop up trapped insects to devour, leaving behind uneaten body parts and ant waste. It is observed that the growth of pitcher plants that form an association with diving ants is enhanced. Therefore, the association between pitcher plants and diving insects can be regarded as
Hummingbirds are pollinators. This means that when a hummingbird visits a flower in search of food, it rubs up against the flower's male parts and spreads pollen all over itself. The pollen gets transferred to the female components of the new bloom when it buzzes off to the next blossom. We can infer from these observations that hummingbirds and flowering plants have the following relationship:
The relationship between two organisms in which one captures, kills, and eats the other is termed as:
Which of the following options includes all the friendly associations between species?
Aphids are tiny insect pests that suck the sap of many types of plants and kill them. Ladybugs are natural enemies of aphids. They voraciously consume these pests, and in doing so, they help to protect crops. What type of symbiotic relationship exists between the ladybugs and the plants?
Tapeworm infestations are primarily caused by ingesting contaminated food and water. The eggs or larvae from the food can develop into adult tapeworms in the intestines. How do parasites such as tapeworms harm their hosts?
According to the competitive exclusion principle, two competing species cannot coexist in the same niche because:
According to the niche differentiation principle, how can competing species in a community coexist?
A barnacle can root itself in the reproductive system of a crab, and while the crab does not die as a result of this interaction, its reproductive capabilities are greatly reduced. This type of symbiotic relationship is called
Which of the following interspecific relationships among species has a net benefit for all partners?
Two species that have exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community. This is referred to as:
Which of the following pairs best describes a mutualistic relationship that exists between plants and animals?
A truffle fungus that releases an aroma to attract animals for spore dispersal is an example of _________.
Which of the following interspecific interactions has a negative impact on both participants involved?
The presence of an excessive number of denitrifying bacteria in agricultural soil results in