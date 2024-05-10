Skip to main content
51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions

51. Community Ecology

Community Interactions

Truffles (the fungi, not the chocolates) are the reproductive bodies of ascomycetes that form mycorrhizae with certain tree species. They are highly prized by gourmets for the delicious scent they add to food. Because truffles grow underground, they are difficult to find—human noses are not sensitive enough to locate them. Many animals, however, are excellent truffle hunters and eagerly consume the fungi. Why would these fungi produce a scent that attracts fungus-eating animals?
The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind. What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
