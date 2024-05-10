51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 30 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 40 of 40 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Under which of the following circumstances would interspecific competition be most obvious?
484
views
Multiple Choice
When goats were introduced to an island off the California coast, the goats inhabited the same areas and ate the same plants as the native deer. The deer population dwindled and finally disappeared. This is an example of __________.
557
views
Multiple Choice
Flounder is a type of fish that looks like the seafloor. This is an example of __________.
591
views
Multiple Choice
The flower fly resembles a honeybee, but the flower fly has no stinger. This is an example of what natural phenomenon?
471
views
Multiple Choice
The poison-arrow frogs Dendrobates of tropical America are all brightly colored and have very similar patterns. Although each species is distasteful to predators and all possess toxic skin secretions, some of the species live quite separately from the others. The adaptive relationship among these species is best termed __________.
364
views
Multiple Choice
Certain species of acacia trees in Central and South America have hollow thorns that house stinging ants, which attack anything that touches the tree. The ants feed on nutrients produced by the acacias. This is an example of __________.
418
views
Multiple Choice
What is the key difference between a dominant species and a keystone species?
1872
views
Multiple Choice
A species of malaria-carrying mosquito lives in a forest in which two species of monkeys, A and B, coexist. Species A is immune to malaria, but species B is not. The malaria-carrying mosquito is the chief food for a particular kind of bird in the forest. If all these birds were suddenly eliminated by hunters, which of the following would be an immediately observable consequence?
667
views
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks in the table below summarizing the interspecific interactions in a community.
365
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the species interactions of mutualism, predation, and competition.
678
views
Textbook Question
The principle of competitive exclusion states that a. two species cannot coexist in the same habitat. b. competition between two species always causes extinction or emigration of one species. c. two species that have exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community. d. two species will stop reproducing until one species leaves the habitat.
764
views
Textbook Question
To ensure adequate nitrogen for a crop, a farmer would want to decrease _________ by soil bacteria. a. nitrification b. denitrification c. nitrogen fixation d. a and c
287
views
Textbook Question
Explain how seed dispersal by animals is an example of mutualism in some cases.
288
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following is an example of a mutualistic relationship? a. moles catching and eating earthworms from the moles' underground tunnels; b. cattails and reed canary grass growing together in wetland soils; c. cleaner fish removing and eating parasites from the teeth of sharks; d. Colorado potato beetles consuming potato plant leaves; e. more than one of the above
584
views
Textbook Question
How do animals help flowering plants reproduce? How do the animals benefit?
471
views
Textbook Question
Truffles (the fungi, not the chocolates) are the reproductive bodies of ascomycetes that form mycorrhizae with certain tree species. They are highly prized by gourmets for the delicious scent they add to food. Because truffles grow underground, they are difficult to find—human noses are not sensitive enough to locate them. Many animals, however, are excellent truffle hunters and eagerly consume the fungi. Why would these fungi produce a scent that attracts fungus-eating animals?
461
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING As you learned in symbiotic relationships with mycorrhizal fungi are found in almost all present-day plant lineages. Mosses are a major exception—most mosses lack mycorrhizal associations. Assuming that mycorrhizae were a key factor in the colonization of land by plants, propose an explanation for the absence of mycorrhizae in present-day moss lineages.
366
views
Textbook Question
The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind. What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
549
views
Showing 19 of 19 practice