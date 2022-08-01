hi. In this video, we're going to talk about angiosperms, reproduction and angiosperms. Reproductive structures. Flowers as you hopefully recall plants experience what's called alteration of generations. Essentially, what that means is, during the course of a plant's lifecycle, they'll alternate between a spore fight generation and a comedic fight generation. Now, angiosperms are actually a spore fight, dominant plant. And what that means is they basically spend all their time. A spore fights and they're committed. Fights are these very teeny little diminutive structures. In fact, when you're looking at a angiosperms, you're basically just looking at the sport of Fight I. Unless you really dug into the flowers, you've probably never seen the commuter fights. Now the spore fight is a deployed multi cellular stage of life, and it produces spores, hence its name. It produces these spores, which are a sexual units of reproduction or, rather, units of a sexual reproduction, and they are generally half Lloyd and uni cellular. So remember that, uh, the process of my Asus will take a deployed cell and generate half Lloyd cells from it. Now the committee fight is going to be a hap Lloyd multi cellular stage of life and it's going to produce gametes. Shocker, right? But you didn't see that one coming. Now, since it's Hap Lloyd, and since gametes are half Lloyd, it's actually going to produce its game. It's by my toe sis and the gametes that's going to be like this. Sperm and egg will fuse to form a deployed Zygo that will grow and become a new spore fight. So looking here we have a nice diagram of alteration of generations. So the spore fight that's going to basically be like, you know, uhh. The main part of the plant, the tree, whatever. And it's going. Thio have structures that produce spores. These spores will turn into a media fights, and these Gumede a fights will produce gametes. And of course, the gametes will fuse together to form the zygote which grows back into the spore fight. And we have this continue alteration of generations. Now you might notice here that these gametes are not distinguished from each other. They are they look interchangeable. The thing is, angiosperms actually have what's called hetero sporting. Basically, what that means is they produce two distinct types of spores. They produce micros brand Geum and Mega spear. Angie, Um, now, Micros Fran Jim will produce what are called micro sports sites that will become micro spores. And these micro spores will develop into the male gametes. So micro is gonna be male. Micro male Mega is going to be female In the Megacities brand Geum will produce mega Sephora sites which are a type of cell. And these mega sports sites become mega spores. And those mega spores will develop into female Kamuda fights like the egg. Right. So here in this chart, you can see what this alteration of generations looks like when you have header story. So I'm gonna get my head out of the way for a second and you can see that we have the uhh and I want you to ignore these terms here. Just focus on this. You have the mega me to fight. I'm sorry. Micro me to fight and Megumi to fight. And those are going to produce the sperm and the egg which will eventually result in the structure with a micro spore fight the structure with a mega spore fight. No, the thing about angiosperms is often you'll actually see the Micros branch. I'm sorry, Micros. for a fight or Micros brand Jim Rather and Mega brand Jim on the same plant. Now not, um, we'll get into the breakdown of that in just a moment. But for now, I just want you to realize that, um, angiosperms are going to basically produce sperm and egg. They're going to fights aren't all the same with that. Let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts