36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 17 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 28 of 28 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The male structures of angiosperms are called __________, and they produce __________.
516
views
Multiple Choice
The female structures of angiosperms are called __________, and they produce __________.
329
views
Multiple Choice
In the process of pollination, pollen grains are transferred from the __________ to the __________.
926
views
Multiple Choice
Like gymnosperms, many grasses and angiosperm trees are wind-pollinated. To conserve energy, these angiosperms do not produce complete flowers (complete flowers have all four of the basic parts). Which basic part would most likely be missing from wind-pollinated angiosperm flowers?
288
views
Multiple Choice
In this type of asexual reproduction, seeds are produced even without the joining of sperm and eggs.
479
views
Multiple Choice
In an environment that is very stable, with reliable moisture and temperature, what type of reproduction would be most advantageous for a plant, and why?
298
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement below accurately describes the role of S-genes in plants?
327
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Double fertilization means that a. flowers must be pollinated twice to yield fruits and seeds. b. every egg must receive two sperm to produce an embryo. c. one sperm is needed to fertilize the egg, and a second sperm is needed to fertilize the polar nuclei. d. every sperm has two nuclei.
1073
views
Textbook Question
In angiosperms, each pollen grain produces two sperm. What do these sperm do? a. Each one fertilizes a separate egg cell. b. One fertilizes an egg, and the other is kept in reserve. c. Both fertilize a single egg cell. d. One fertilizes an egg, and the other fertilizes a cell that develops into stored food.
853
views
Textbook Question
Match questions 3–8 with options a–f. 3. Attracts pollinator 4. Develops into seed 5. Protects flower before it opens 6. Produces sperm 7. Produces pollen 8. Houses ovules a. pollen grain b. ovule c. anther d. ovary e. sepal f. petal
500
views
Textbook Question
Some plant species produce male and female individuals in which the males have an XY genotype and the females have an XX genotype. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei? (A) embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY (B) embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY (C) embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY (D) embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY
650
views
Textbook Question
Some dioecious species have the XY genotype for male and XX for female. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei? a. embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY b. embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY c. embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY d. embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY
1211
views
Textbook Question
In a species showing sporophytic incompatibility, which type(s) of pollen could successfully fertilize an S2S3 flower? (A) S1 pollen from an S1S3 flower (B) S2 or S3 pollen from an S2S3 flower (C) S3 pollen from an S1S1 flower (D) S1 pollen from an S1S1 flower
626
views
Textbook Question
A small flower with green petals is most likely a. bee-pollinated. b. bird-pollinated. c. bat-pollinated. d. wind-pollinated.
1003
views
Showing 26 of 26 practice