Flowers Practice Problems
According to the ABC model of flower development, the interaction between class A and ______ genes affects the development of petals.
Insect pollinators help to keep the ecosystem together by sustaining and promoting plant reproduction and variety, which is critical for the survival of other organisms, including humans. As a result, pollinators are regarded as:
Hibiscus can self-pollinate by having their pollen transferred to the stigma pads of the pistil, the female organ of the flower. Inside the plant's ovary are _____ that develop into seeds upon fertilization.
Due to the absence of gene flow and genetic variations, self-pollinated plants have reduced biological fitness compared to cross-pollinated plants. They are susceptible to diseases affecting plant yield. Thus, self-pollination among plants can lead to:
For plants that rely on wind for dispersal, how is their pollen adapted to wind pollination?
In angiosperms, microspores are produced by meiotic division inside the microsporangium. After pollination, the microspore germinates to form the male gametophyte which is:
The endosperm is a tissue that develops within the seeds of the majority of flowering plants following double fertilization. What is the main role of the endosperm in the life cycle of angiosperms?
Both the male and female plants have the same genotype, which is Tt. How will the double fertilization process affect the genotypes of the embryo and endosperm nuclei?
In a plant showing sporophytic incompatibility which one of the following crosses is successful in producing a zygote?
One of the sperm is needed to fertilize the egg, and a second sperm is needed to fertilize the polar nuclei, this process is referred to as
Which one of the following is incorrectly matched with respect to flower and type of pollination:
Which statement is true regarding the ploidy level of the embryo, endosperm, and double fertilization?
All of the following statements on asexual plant reproduction are accurate, with one exception.
In Angiosperms, during double fertilization, an endosperm is formed by the fusion of