And so the fifth and final phase of mitosis is tell a phase and recall. You could think that the T in tele phases for the T entail end and hopefully that will help you remember that tele phases the final phase of mitosis. And so again, the final step of my toes is is tell a phase, and it turns out that the final step of my toes is tell a phase is. Actually it's practically the opposite or the reverse of pro fes and pro meta phase. And so, if you can remember pro fes and pro meta phase, then you already know the events that take place in tele phase because again they're practically the opposite or the reverse. And so recall that in pro fes, the loosely coiled crow metin would condense into tightly coiled chromosomes. But here in tel, a phase, it's the tightly coiled chromosomes that began to revert back to the loosely coiled crow Metin State and recall that during pro fes and pro meta phase, the my tonic spindle would begin to form. But here in tel, a phase, the my tonic spindle is going to degrade or break down, and then also, of course, recall from our previous lesson videos that during pro fes and pro meta phase, the Nuclear Solis and the nuclear envelope would degrade or disappear breakdown. Whereas here in tel, a phase the reverse is happening. The nuclear olis and nuclear envelope are going to reform and they're going to reform at each end of the cell in order to form two nuclei. And ultimately that is the conclusion of mitosis taking one nucleus and separating the DNA to form two nuclei. And so let's take a look at our image down below here, which again is showing you all of the phases of my toe, sis. And already in our previous lesson videos, we've covered pro fes pro meta phase meta phase and Anna phase. And so here in this video we're focusing on Tele phase, whose images over here on the right and of course, the events of tele phase air Here in the middle and again, the events of telephones are pretty much the complete opposite or reverse of pro fes and pro meta phase. And so what's going to happen is the chromosomes are going to begin to unwind back into the crow Metin state. Uh, the nuclear Solis is going to reform. The nuclear envelope is also going to reform, and ultimately they're going to be two nuclei that air formed at each end of the cell and the my topic spindle is also broken down so you can see that the my tonic spindle is no longer there. The nucleus has reformed at each end of the cell. The nucleus Olis, which is the structure here for ride. His own synthesis has also reformed, and the chromosomes have begun to unwind into their crow. Metin state. And so really, this here concludes our introduction to tell a phase and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

