11. Cell Division
Phases of Mitosis
The phase of mitosis where chromosomes condense and centrosomes move to opposite poles of the cell is:
Why does the nuclear envelope break down during prometaphase?
The mitotic spindle plays a critical role in which of the following processes of cellular division?
Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?
I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.
II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.
III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.
In what way do kinetochore microtubules facilitate the process of splitting the sister chromatids?
Which of the following is a function of the non-kinetochore microtubules?
The nuclear envelopes form and the mitotic spindles disassembles during telophase in preparation for what?
The circles labeled A to E each represent the chromosomes within a cell during a single phase of mitosis. Which image is showing one of the newly created nuclei at the end of telophase?
At which phase of the cell cycle do centrosomes begin to move apart in animal cells?
Scientists isolate cells in various phases of the cell cycle. They isolate a group of cells that have 1 1/2 times more DNA than G1 phase cells. What is the most likely part of the cell cycle from which these cells were isolated?
If there are 40 centromeres in a cell at anaphase of mitosis, how many chromosomes will be found in each daughter cell following cytokinesis?
a) 10.
b) 20.
c) 40.
d) 80.
Taxol is an anticancer drug extracted from the Pacific yew tree. In animal cells, Taxol prevents microtubule depolymerization (breaking down). Thus, Taxol stops mitosis by interfering with which of the following structures or processes?
a) The mitotic spindle.
b) Cytokinesis.
c) DNA replication.
d) Chromosome condensation.