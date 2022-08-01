Cellular Interactions and Apoptosis

during the course of development, cells also interact with each other. Now we've talked a lot about cell interactions in the cell signaling lesson. But during development there's really two main or two major types of interactions that are happening. And those are peregrine cells emitting chemical messengers that are picked up by the receptors of another cell nearby. And also jokester Quran Oops, which is when the ligand bound the surface of one cell interacts with the receptor on another cell. So in these ways, cells influence their neighbors to move around, divide, differentiate and also die, which we'll talk about shortly. Um, differentiating cells have this special way of influencing their neighbors. Thio also differentiate or to behave a certain way, right, those social control mechanisms and we'll talk a little bit more about that later. Aziz. Well, now I mentioned cells moving around, and this is something that is mainly, uh, seen in animals. Not it's not seen in plants, which again will cover in more detail when we specifically talk about animal and plant development. But it's important to note that sells actually have to move around in, um during development to create specialized tissues and thio form specialize structures. Plant cells, on the other hand, are really good at expanding their size and change, which results in changes in the shape and form of the plant. So plant cells air also kind of moving their cells around, just not in the same way that animal cells air literally breaking off from one point and moving a way to another point of part of the embryo in plant cells. The cells will just expand their size and kind of warped the shape of the plant as a result. And we can see unexamined of this cell movement happening in the figure right here. This structure rearranges into this structure, and it does so by these individual cells that we see here actually moving around to arrange this confirmation scene right here. Now, I had mentioned dying as an important part of development before, and indeed, we have talked about a popped Asus, a particular type of programmed cell death, before when we talked about cell signaling. And it turns out that, uh, programmed cell death is incredibly important to development. And a great example of that is in the development of digits on your fingers. So during the course of animal development, you actually have cells between your fingers, like webbing, like the webbed toes of ah, duck, for example. However, during the course of development, those cells that make up the webbing go through a popped assis and die out, resulting in separated digits. So cell death is actually a very important part of life, believe it or not. All right, let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts