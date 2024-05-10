20. Development
Developmental Biology
20. Development
Developmental Biology
Cells can influence each other's development by a process known as __________.
Multiple Choice
Instead of developing a head and a tail, an abnormal Drosophila embryo develops two tails. This is most likely due to __________.
Multiple Choice
__________ can give rise to any type of cell whereas __________ can give rise to a subset of cell types.
Multiple Choice
The similarity of the homeobox in many different kinds of organisms is evidence __________.
Multiple Choice
The highly conserved sequence element present within homeotic genes is called the __________.
Multiple Choice
What are the two main genetic and cellular mechanisms that underlie differentiation?
Textbook Question
Which of the following occurs when a covalent bond forms? a. Electrons in valence shells are transferred from one atom to another. b. Electrons in valence shells are shared between atoms. c. Partial charges on polar molecules interact. d. Nonpolar molecules are pushed together.by surrounding water molecules.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is a valid difference between embryonic stem cells and the stem cells found in adult tissues? a. In laboratory culture, only adult stem cells are immortal. b. In nature, only embryonic stem cells give rise to all the different types of cells in the organism. c. Only adult stem cells can differentiate in culture. d. Embryonic stem cells are generally more difficult to grow in culture than adult stem cells.
Textbook Question
A friend is interested in isolating genes that are expressed solely in liver cells but only has access to skin cells. She asks you for advice on whether to start her studies. What will you say?
Textbook Question
Scientists have recently developed a process by which a skin cell from a human can be triggered to develop into a human heart muscle cell. This is possible because . a. most cells in the human body contain the genetic instructions for making all types of human cells; b. a skin cell is produced when all genes in the cell are expressed; turning off some genes in the cell results in a heart cell; c. scientists can add new genes to old cells to make them take different forms; d. a skin cell expresses only recessive alleles, so it can be triggered to produce dominant heart cell alleles; e. it is easy to mutate the genes in skin cells to produce the alleles required for other cell types
Textbook Question
Your bone cells, muscle cells, and skin cells look different because a. each cell contains different kinds of genes. b. they are present in different organs. c. different genes are active in each kind of cell. d. they contain different numbers of genes.
Textbook Question
Locate fluorine (F) on the partial periodic table provided in Figure 2.2. Predict its relative electronegativity compared to hydrogen, sodium, and oxygen. State the number and type of bond(s) you expect it would form if it reacted with sodium (Na).
Textbook Question
What is the connection between genetic regulatory cascades and the observation that differentiation is a step-by-step process?
