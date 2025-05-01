Developmental Biology Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Developmental Biology: Videos & Practice Problems
Embryonic stem cells are undifferentiated cells that are derived from ____________
In flies, frogs, and chicks, gradients of ______ determine the future antero-posterior and dorso-ventral axes of the developing embryo.
The internal program of events and sequence of morphological changes by which a cell commits suicide is collectively called:
Induced pluripotent stem cells are the cells derived from skin or blood cells that are reprogrammed into an ____ pluripotent state.
Walter Gehring discovered the conservation of the tool-kit gene by using the eyeless gene. He put the mouse's eyeless gene into the fruit fly. What happened to the fruit fly in his experiment?
Cell _____ refers to the process when a cell changes from one type to a differentiated one, while gene ______ is the process of gene activation.
Hox genes, such as those in flies, are controlled by a cascade of regulatory genes. During the developmental stage, the structure is refined into broad sections, smaller sections, and actual body segments. What will happen if the regulatory gene expressed at the initial stage of the cascade mutates or is disrupted?
A Mexican cavefish spends its entire life in the dark with no need for vision. Scientists recently discovered that a mutation in the cavefish gene cystathionine beta-synthase 'a' (cbsa) inhibits the blood flow to the cavefish's eyes during its development as an embryo. Which of the following is a result of this mutation?
How did the scientists successfully turn skin muscles into beating heart muscles?
A ♀ Drosophila has two mutant alleles of the bicoid gene, which act as a morphogen during Drosophila development and is essential for establishing the anterior end of the fly. Its larva will have
Which of the following correctly depicts the cell lineage of a cell that produces three cells? Apoptosis is shown by "X".
Cells must know "where" they are located to form the correct body parts. Match the following terms to the mechanisms that establish spatial organization:
Certain "master" genes act as architects for the entire body plan. Match these specialized genetic terms to their roles in anatomical formation:
Which of the following mechanisms is crucial for regulating the cell cycle and ensuring that cells divide at the correct time during the development of multicellular organisms?
What is the process by which stem cells develop into specific types of cells with distinct functions called?