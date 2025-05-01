Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)
e. . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)
Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function.
f(2) = 1,lim x→2 f(x) = 3
p(0) = 2,lim x→0 p(x) = 0,lim x→2 p(x) does not exist, p(2)=lim x→2^+ p(x)=1
For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
