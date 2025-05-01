For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
Tangent lines with zero slope
a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?
Let .
Make two tables, one showing values of for , and and one showing values of for , and .
Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Let . <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the values of , , and or state that they do not exist.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
;
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)