The following table gives the position s ( t ) s\left(t\right) s(t) of an object moving along a line at time t t t. Determine the average velocities over the time intervals [ 1 , 1.01 ] \left\lbrack1,1.01\right\rbrack [1,1.01], [ 1 , 1.001 ] \left\lbrack1,1.001\right\rbrack [1,1.001], and [ 1 , 1.000 1 ] \left\lbrack1,1.0001^{}\right.] [1,1.0001]. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t = 1 t=1 t=1. <IMAGE>