Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
The following table gives the position of an object moving along a line at time . Determine the average velocities over the time intervals , , and . Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at . <IMAGE>
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points and , for and (see figure).
Make a conjecture about the value of the limit of the slopes of the secant lines that pass through and as approaches .
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
, where is a real number
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
a. f(1)
d.
h.
l.
Consider the position function s(t) =−16t^2+100t representing the position of an object moving vertically along a line. Sketch a graph of s with the secant line passing through (0.5, s(0.5)) and (2, s(2)). Determine the slope of the secant line and explain its relationship to the moving object.