In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of (dx / √(x² - 1))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of (dx / √(x² - 1))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from π to ∞ of ((1 + sin x) / x² dx)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
92. Evaluate ∫ from 3 to ∞ [ dx / (x √(x² - 9))]
81. Find the values of p for which each integral converges.
a. ∫ from 1 to 2 of [dx / (x (ln x)^p)]
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / (x² + 3x)) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋₂¹ (1 / x⁴) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.