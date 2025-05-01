Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc (t2 + t)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = ⁴√(2x / (4x - 3))
What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (3x+7)¹⁰
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (5x²+11x)^4/3
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = sin⁵x
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = sin x⁵
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = √x²+1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos4 θ + sin4 θ
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (2x6 - 3x3 + 3)25
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 + 2 tan u)4.5
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))