76. Different Substitutions
b. Show that ∫(1/√(x - x²)) dx = 2 sin⁻¹√x + C using substitution u = √x
76. Different Substitutions
b. Show that ∫(1/√(x - x²)) dx = 2 sin⁻¹√x + C using substitution u = √x
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ [1 / (eˣ √(1 – e²ˣ))] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ [1 / (x√(1 - x²))] dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ (-x⁵ - x⁴ - 2x³ + 4x + 3) / (x² + x + 1) dx
68. Different methods
b. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cscx.
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
94. ∫ (dt / (t³ + 1))
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (2x +1)² dx
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ ((1/x²) - (2/(x⁵⸍²))) dx
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (12/x)dx
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (x² / (x⁴ + x²)) dx
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (⁴√x³ + √x⁵) dx
1. Give some examples of analytical methods for evaluating integrals.
4. Is a reduction formula an analytical method or a numerical method? Explain.
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
18. ∫ dx / (225 − 16x²)
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
24. ∫ dt / √(1 + 4eᵗ)